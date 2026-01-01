Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,960 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $2,153,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $135.99 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average is $146.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.68, a P/E/G ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $4,468,821.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 301,458 shares in the company, valued at $41,555,985.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,064,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,888.40. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,280 shares of company stock worth $224,491,364. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

