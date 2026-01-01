iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

