MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,831,330 shares in the company, valued at $36,637,410.20. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $101,360.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $102,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $102,560.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $103,040.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $104,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $106,960.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $100,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $99,840.00.

NYSE:MAX opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a P/E ratio of -432.52 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 123.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,654,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after buying an additional 1,466,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 680.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 658,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 516,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $4,268,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

