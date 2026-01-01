Clarke (TSE:CKI) Insider Brosseau &Amp; Associates Inc. Letko Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) insider Brosseau &Amp; Associates Inc. Letko sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,580,719 shares in the company, valued at C$33,195,099. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position.

Clarke Trading Down 0.3%

Clarke stock opened at C$20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.26. Clarke Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.76 and a 52 week high of C$36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.10.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 29.70%.The company had revenue of C$25.24 million during the quarter.

Clarke Company Profile

Clarke Inc is an investment holding company that invests in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. It operates in two segments namely, Investment and Hospitality. The Investment segment includes investments in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. The Hospitality segment includes the ownership and operation of hotels and the provision of hotel management services to third parties by Holloway. The maximum revenue for the company is generated from the Hospitality Segment.

