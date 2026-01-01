Emera (TSE:EMA) Director Scott Carlyle Balfour Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total transaction of C$677,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$523,910.75. This represents a 56.39% decrease in their position.

Scott Carlyle Balfour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emera alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 20,000 shares of Emera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total value of C$1,365,000.00.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$67.64 on Thursday. Emera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$51.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$67.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Emera from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMA

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.