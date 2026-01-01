Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $252.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.93 and its 200 day moving average is $242.37. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.