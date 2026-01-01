MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $171.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

MKSI stock opened at $159.80 on Thursday. MKS has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MKS will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,514.03. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in MKS in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in MKS by 59.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS by 63.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

