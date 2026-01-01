Mattern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Credit ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 1.74% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,741,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,522,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 776,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,126,000 after acquiring an additional 79,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 522,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 327,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DGCB opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $56.03.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.7043 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

