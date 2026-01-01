Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,406 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 225.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $250.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

