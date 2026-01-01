Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $38,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $614.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $616.77 and a 200-day moving average of $588.74. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

