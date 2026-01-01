Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $349,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,365 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

