Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000.

SDVY stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

