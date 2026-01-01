Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 13,619 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Intel by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,693.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $44.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.