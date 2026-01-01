Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) EVP Charles Brawley III Sells 11,550 Shares of Stock

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. The trade was a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,585,000 after purchasing an additional 149,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 42.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,995,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,505,000 after buying an additional 2,387,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 16.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,738,000 after acquiring an additional 928,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,279,000 after acquiring an additional 121,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,937,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell’s from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.59.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

