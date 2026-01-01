iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.73% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 1,029.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 776.9% during the second quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDU stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

