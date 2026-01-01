Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is RVW Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $54,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

