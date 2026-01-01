RVW Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 820 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Mizuho lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded GE Vernova from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $760.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.11.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $653.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $609.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $731.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

