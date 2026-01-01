Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 782,238 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 603,779 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 120.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,061,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 115.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,925,000.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDU opened at $117.72 on Thursday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.70 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7196 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.