Analysts Set Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $394.62

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.6190.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Melius raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $395.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.8%

ETN stock opened at $318.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.19 and a 200-day moving average of $357.29. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 200 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,956. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 500 shares of company stock valued at $174,389 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.