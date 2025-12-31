Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Decreases By 21.1%

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 245,178 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 310,872 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AOMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.5%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 423,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 94.4% in the third quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 188,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,529. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc (NYSE: AOMR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.