Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genus has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Genus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENSF

Genus Stock Performance

About Genus

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol GENSF, is a global leader in innovative animal genetics and breeding solutions. The company operates through two primary business segments: ABS and PIC. ABS focuses on bovine genetics, offering dairy and beef cattle semen, advanced reproductive technologies and digital herd management tools. PIC specializes in porcine genetics, providing breeding stock, genetic evaluation services and production support aimed at optimizing growth performance, health and sustainability across the global swine industry.

With origins dating back to its establishment in 1933 as the British Dairy Cattle Breeders’ Society, Genus has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth to build a leading position in animal biotechnology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.