Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,892,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 767% from the average session volume of 218,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Pan Global Resources Stock Down 11.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares. located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Spain; and a 100% interest in the Escacena Project covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares situated in southern Spain.

