TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 263,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 156,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

