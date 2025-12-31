KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,672 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 66,923 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.3 days.

KP Tissue Price Performance

Shares of KP Tissue stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc is a Canadian manufacturer and marketer of tissue and hygiene products, operating as an independent public company since its spin-off from Kruger Inc in March 2013. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company focuses on both consumer and away-from-home markets, leveraging its integrated manufacturing platform to produce a wide range of products designed for household, commercial, and institutional use.

The company’s product portfolio includes retail tissue brands such as Cashmere, Purex, Scotties, and SpongeTowels, as well as private-label offerings and specialty products for food service, healthcare, and industrial end users.

