Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) versus CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Critical Analysis

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDW and Fair Isaac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $21.00 billion 0.85 $1.08 billion $7.92 17.40 Fair Isaac $1.99 billion 20.52 $651.95 million $26.55 64.89

Analyst Ratings

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac. CDW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CDW and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 4 3 1 2.63 Fair Isaac 0 5 9 2 2.81

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $186.43, suggesting a potential upside of 35.30%. Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $2,076.77, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Volatility and Risk

CDW has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.76% 51.89% 8.35% Fair Isaac 32.75% -43.97% 32.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats CDW on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

