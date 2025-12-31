Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Pegasystems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.5%

PEGA traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 89,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,812. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

