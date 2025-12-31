Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Thryv from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Thryv has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $265.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. Thryv had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 25,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 610,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,610.32. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 567.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 415,282 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

