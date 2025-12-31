HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). In a filing disclosed on December 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HubSpot stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) on 11/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 10/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) on 10/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) on 10/17/2025.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $406.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5,079.48, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.00 and its 200 day moving average is $465.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.41 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,559,565. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 16.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in HubSpot by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

