iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

