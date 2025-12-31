Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 26.7% – Time to Sell?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 132,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 64,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Down 26.7%

The company has a market cap of C$3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Southern Empire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.