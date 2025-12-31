HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 0.8% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $126,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $473.13 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $520.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

