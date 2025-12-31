Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $12.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.5625.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Green Dot

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $711.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $491.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other news, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $169,617.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,413.57. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $98,576.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,869.55. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 740,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 50,064 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $13,031,000. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 88,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77,198 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.