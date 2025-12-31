Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,694,951 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 1,305,418 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,802,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,802,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 539,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,427. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.21 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 444.0%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 2,200,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,192,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 431,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 212,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,518 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

