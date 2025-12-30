Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Grows By 34.5%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,482 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 48,678 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 84,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- $100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.