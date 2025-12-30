Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Grows By 34.5%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,482 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 48,678 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 84,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

