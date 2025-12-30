Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) Short Interest Down 28.8% in December

Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 306 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 430 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $36.06. 2,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Acquirers Small and Micro Deep Value ETF Company Profile
