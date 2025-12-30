Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 88,147 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 67,784 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. 21,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $61.98.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 32.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields. FDRR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

