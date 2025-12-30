Head-To-Head Comparison: AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and AIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 5.62% 16.90% 8.24% AIA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abacus Life and AIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 1 0 2 1 2.75 AIA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Abacus Life currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.42%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than AIA.

0.2% of AIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and AIA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $111.92 million 7.40 -$23.96 million $0.08 105.88 AIA $19.31 billion 5.74 $6.84 billion N/A N/A

AIA has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abacus Life beats AIA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

