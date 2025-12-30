Comparing Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Mesoblast”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.87 million N/A N/A Mesoblast $17.20 million 138.59 -$102.14 million ($1.12) -16.59

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

2.1% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Mesoblast 1 1 1 2 2.80

Alterity Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. It is also developing ATH434-201, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy early stage; ATH434-202 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy advance; and PBT2 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

