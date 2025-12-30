Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2997 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Shares of Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.47. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

