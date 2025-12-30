Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Declares Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:AAVM)

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6056 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ AAVM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23.
Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Company Profile
