Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Declares Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:AAVM)

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6056 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AAVM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23.

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (AAVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund investing primarily in four value- and momentum-oriented ETFs from the issuer. The fund-of-funds uses a proprietary, momentum-driven model to allocate its portfolio AAVM was launched on May 3, 2017 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

