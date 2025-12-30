Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Monday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 82.0% increase from Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0085739.
Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQWZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306. Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.
Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Company Profile
