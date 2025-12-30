Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Monday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 82.0% increase from Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0085739.

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQWZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306. Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

Get Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pacer Funds Trust – Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Pacer Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in momentum stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to replicate the performance of the Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator Index, by using full replication technique. Pacer Funds Trust – Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.