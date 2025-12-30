Short Interest in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Grows By 48.5%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,063 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the November 30th total of 1,389 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSEU. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,061,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,204 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (GSEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed Europe large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of four factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSEU was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

