San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 267445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 14.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

