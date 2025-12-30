Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.8370. 4,813,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,104,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 68,655 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $692,042.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,802.08. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,083,660.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,794.96. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,291,934 shares of company stock worth $13,627,944. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 99.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 500,212 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

