Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.99. 56,698,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 36,016,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

ONDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.42.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $204,009.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 212,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,215.60. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $245,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,632.08. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 931,605 shares of company stock worth $7,497,115 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

