Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,895 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 10,052 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Down 3.7%

NYSEARCA BETZ traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. 19,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

