Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,698,610 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 7,566,190 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,029,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,029,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. 259,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,510. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 106.33%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

