Leibman Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Leibman Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 2.3% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $217.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.27.

First Solar Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $268.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

