Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Bought by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 3.5% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 725,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,461,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ARE opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $105.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath purchased 3,100 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $83.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.