Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000.

Shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9045 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.56.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns. DFGX was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

